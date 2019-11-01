Brentford v Huddersfield Town
- From the section Championship
Brentford manager Thomas Frank looks set to name an unchanged starting line-up to face Huddersfield Town.
The Bees beat QPR 3-1 at Loftus Road on Monday to move into the top half thanks to an Ollie Watkins brace.
Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley could also opt for the same team which started their 2-1 win against Barnsley last weekend.
Defender Herbert Bockhorn remains sidelined, as do Terence Kongolo and forward Collin Quaner.
Brentford manager Thomas Frank told BBC Radio London:
"If you look at the form table for the past six games, I think you'll find Huddersfield are the second best.
"It's a changed team - one that's much more confident and with more belief and they've only conceded four goals in their past six games.
"So it's going to be a big challenge and I know everyone expects us to win on our current form, but in the Championship nothing is easy."
Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley told BBC Radio Leeds:
"We're pleased to be unbeaten in six, but we won't be getting ahead of ourselves. We know there are bigger challenges to come.
"Brentford are a slick, well-drilled team that move the ball well between the thirds and who carry threats throughout their side.
"They're in a good place and we expect to see the best of them on Saturday. We're really looking forward to that challenge as a group."
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between Brentford and Huddersfield since March 2017, when the Terriers won 1-0 at Griffin Park.
- The past nine league meetings between Brentford and Huddersfield have produced 41 goals at an average of 4.6 per game.
- Brentford are looking to win four consecutive Championship matches for the first time since October 2015.
- Huddersfield Town have won 12 points from their past six league matches (W3 D3 L0) - one more than they'd won in their previous 35 league games (W2 D5 L28).
- Brentford's Ollie Watkins has scored 10 league goals this season - the same number he scored in both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns for the Bees.
- Since his debut in February, Karlan Grant has been involved in 14 league goals for Huddersfield (12 goals, 2 assists) - nine more than any other Terriers player.