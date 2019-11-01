Brentford v Huddersfield Town

Ollie Watkins took his Championship goal tally to 10 for the season with a brace against QPR on Monday

Brentford manager Thomas Frank looks set to name an unchanged starting line-up to face Huddersfield Town.

The Bees beat QPR 3-1 at Loftus Road on Monday to move into the top half thanks to an Ollie Watkins brace.

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley could also opt for the same team which started their 2-1 win against Barnsley last weekend.

Defender Herbert Bockhorn remains sidelined, as do Terence Kongolo and forward Collin Quaner.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank told BBC Radio London:

"If you look at the form table for the past six games, I think you'll find Huddersfield are the second best.

"It's a changed team - one that's much more confident and with more belief and they've only conceded four goals in their past six games.

"So it's going to be a big challenge and I know everyone expects us to win on our current form, but in the Championship nothing is easy."

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley told BBC Radio Leeds:

"We're pleased to be unbeaten in six, but we won't be getting ahead of ourselves. We know there are bigger challenges to come.

"Brentford are a slick, well-drilled team that move the ball well between the thirds and who carry threats throughout their side.

"They're in a good place and we expect to see the best of them on Saturday. We're really looking forward to that challenge as a group."

Match facts