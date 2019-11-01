Luton Town v Nottingham Forest
|Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday
Luton Town striker Harry Cornick is pushing for a recall after scoring from the bench in the defeat at Birmingham.
Forwards Andrew Shinnie and James Collins are also vying for a starting place, as is full-back James Bree, as Luton try to hit back after two losses.
Nottingham Forest centre-back Michael Dawson is nearing a return after a calf injury but is not expected to play.
Samba Sow is out but fellow midfielder Ryan Yates is pushing to start for a side who have also lost two in a row.
Match facts
- Luton and Nottingham Forest have not met since April 2008 in a League One clash, won 1-0 by Forest at the City Ground.
- Nottingham Forest and Luton have not played each other in a second-tier league match since March 1994, with Forest winning 2-0 under Frank Clark.
- Luton are looking to win consecutive home Championship matches for the first time since October 2006, when they beat Birmingham and Leeds.
- Nottingham Forest have lost their last two league matches, having lost just one of their previous 14 Championship games.
- Izzy Brown has assisted five goals in his past six league appearances for Luton - as many as he had registered in 45 previous Championship appearances across spells at Rotherham, Huddersfield, Leeds and his current side.
- Nine of Nottingham Forest's past 10 Championship goals have been scored in the second half of matches.