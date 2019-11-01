Luton Town v Nottingham Forest

Forest have lost just once in 22 games when Michael Dawson has played since he returned to the club

Luton Town striker Harry Cornick is pushing for a recall after scoring from the bench in the defeat at Birmingham.

Forwards Andrew Shinnie and James Collins are also vying for a starting place, as is full-back James Bree, as Luton try to hit back after two losses.

Nottingham Forest centre-back Michael Dawson is nearing a return after a calf injury but is not expected to play.

Samba Sow is out but fellow midfielder Ryan Yates is pushing to start for a side who have also lost two in a row.

