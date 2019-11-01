Championship
Derby 15:00 Middlesbrough
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Middlesbrough

George Evans in action for Derby County
George Evans has only started nine Championship matches since signing for Derby in August 2018
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Derby County midfielder George Evans is ready to return from a two-month lay-off with a knee injury.

Centre-back Curtis Davies wore a protective mask against Hull City last week after breaking his nose and is likely to use one again.

Middlesbrough keeper Aynsley Pears will again stand in for Darren Randolph, who is still out with a thigh injury.

Boro, who are in the relegation zone, have club captain George Friend back in light training after knee surgery.

Match facts

  • Derby have won only four of their past 24 league matches against Middlesbrough (W4 D6 L14).
  • Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their previous four away league matches against Derby (W2 D2 L0) since losing 2-1 in December 2013.
  • Derby have lost only three of their previous 29 home league matches (W16 D10 L3), winning three in a row.
  • Only Barnsley (13 games) are on a longer current winless run in the Championship than Middlesbrough (7 games).
  • Derby have not lost consecutive league matches since losing three in a row in February-March 2019.
  • Only Wigan Athletic (7) have failed to score in more Championship matches this season than Middlesbrough (6).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom147612617927
2Preston1474327161125
3Leeds14743178925
4Swansea147431813525
5Sheff Wed147341810824
6Bristol City146622219324
7Fulham146532314923
8QPR147252426-223
9Charlton146442116522
10Nottm Forest136431712522
11Birmingham147161416-222
12Brentford146351812621
13Hull145452020019
14Cardiff144641920-118
15Millwall144641619-318
16Derby144641620-418
17Blackburn144371721-415
18Wigan144371219-715
19Luton144282125-414
20Huddersfield143471621-513
21Reading133371419-512
22Middlesbrough142661117-612
23Stoke1422101325-128
24Barnsley141581227-158
