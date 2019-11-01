Derby County v Middlesbrough
Derby County midfielder George Evans is ready to return from a two-month lay-off with a knee injury.
Centre-back Curtis Davies wore a protective mask against Hull City last week after breaking his nose and is likely to use one again.
Middlesbrough keeper Aynsley Pears will again stand in for Darren Randolph, who is still out with a thigh injury.
Boro, who are in the relegation zone, have club captain George Friend back in light training after knee surgery.
Match facts
- Derby have won only four of their past 24 league matches against Middlesbrough (W4 D6 L14).
- Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their previous four away league matches against Derby (W2 D2 L0) since losing 2-1 in December 2013.
- Derby have lost only three of their previous 29 home league matches (W16 D10 L3), winning three in a row.
- Only Barnsley (13 games) are on a longer current winless run in the Championship than Middlesbrough (7 games).
- Derby have not lost consecutive league matches since losing three in a row in February-March 2019.
- Only Wigan Athletic (7) have failed to score in more Championship matches this season than Middlesbrough (6).