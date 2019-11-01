Championship
Blackburn15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

Lewis Holtby
Lewis Holtby scored against Huddersfield in his last Blackburn appearance
Blackburn could have former Tottenham and Germany midfielder Lewis Holtby back after he missed their past two games with a hamstring strain.

Tony Mowbray remains without strikers Ben Brereton and Dominic Samuel, who have long-term knee injuries.

Sheffield Wednesday should have Julian Borner back from the ankle injury that saw him miss out last weekend.

Midfielder Massimo Lunogo (knee) is still a doubt, while defender Tom Lees (hamstring) is closing in on a return.

Match facts

  • Both league meetings between Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday ended 4-2 last season, with the home side winning in both matches.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have won four of their past five league matches against Blackburn (W4 D0 L1).
  • Since winning 2-1 at Reading on September 21st, Blackburn have won just two points in the Championship (W0 D2 L4), fewer than any other team.
  • Excluding play-offs, Sheffield Wednesday have kept more Championship clean sheets than any other team in 2019 (16 clean sheets).
  • Blackburn have not drawn three consecutive home league games since April 2011, when they were in the Premier League.
  • Since Garry Monk's first league game in charge of Sheffield Wednesday, the Owls have won more Championship points than any other team (15).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom147612617927
2Preston1474327161125
3Leeds14743178925
4Swansea147431813525
5Sheff Wed147341810824
6Bristol City146622219324
7Fulham146532314923
8QPR147252426-223
9Charlton146442116522
10Nottm Forest136431712522
11Birmingham147161416-222
12Brentford146351812621
13Hull145452020019
14Cardiff144641920-118
15Millwall144641619-318
16Derby144641620-418
17Blackburn144371721-415
18Wigan144371219-715
19Luton144282125-414
20Huddersfield143471621-513
21Reading133371419-512
22Middlesbrough142661117-612
23Stoke1422101325-128
24Barnsley141581227-158
