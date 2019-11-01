Wigan Athletic v Swansea City

Lee Evans has not started since September but could make his 10th appearance of the season

Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Wigan Athletic's Wales midfielder Lee Evans (calf) could return for the hosts against Swansea City on Saturday.

Josh Windass (calf) is also likely to be involved but Charlie Mulgrew (hamstring) could miss out.

Swansea's on-loan Watford defender Ben Wilmot is set to start again after his winner against rivals Cardiff, with Joe Rodon (ankle) out for three months.

Aldo Kalulu (ankle) has resumed training but the game will come too soon for the French forward.

Match facts