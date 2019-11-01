Leeds United v Queens Park Rangers
-
- From the section Championship
Leeds captain Liam Cooper and playmaker Pablo Hernandez could start after recovering from injury.
Centre-back Cooper returned off the bench last weekend, but Patrick Bamford (ankle), Ezgjan Alioski (hip) and Barry Douglas (knee) are all doubts.
QPR could recall seven-goal striker Jordan Hugill after he completed a one-match suspension for five bookings.
Defender Yoann Barbet and midfielder Matt Smith are still carrying knocks and remain doubtful.
Match facts
- Leeds have won their past two home league matches against QPR, winning 2-0 in May 2018 and 2-1 in December 2018.
- QPR won two of their past three games against Leeds in all competitions in 2018-19, beating the Whites in the FA Cup in January and the Championship in February.
- Leeds' home games have produced just eight goals scored in the Championship this season, fewer than any other side (5 for, 3 against).
- Only Leeds and West Brom (14 points) have won more away points in the Championship this season than QPR (12 points).
- Leeds' past four home league wins have all been 1-0 wins - prior to this, only four of their previous 25 home league wins had been 1-0 victories.
- QPR's Ebere Eze has been involved in 10 Championship goals this season (6 goals, 4 assists) - one more than in his previous two seasons combined (6 goals, 3 assists).