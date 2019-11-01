Championship
Leeds15:00QPR
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Queens Park Rangers

Pablo Hernandez in action for Leeds
Pablo Hernandez has missed Leeds' past six games with muscle and hamstring strains
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Leeds captain Liam Cooper and playmaker Pablo Hernandez could start after recovering from injury.

Centre-back Cooper returned off the bench last weekend, but Patrick Bamford (ankle), Ezgjan Alioski (hip) and Barry Douglas (knee) are all doubts.

QPR could recall seven-goal striker Jordan Hugill after he completed a one-match suspension for five bookings.

Defender Yoann Barbet and midfielder Matt Smith are still carrying knocks and remain doubtful.

Match facts

  • Leeds have won their past two home league matches against QPR, winning 2-0 in May 2018 and 2-1 in December 2018.
  • QPR won two of their past three games against Leeds in all competitions in 2018-19, beating the Whites in the FA Cup in January and the Championship in February.
  • Leeds' home games have produced just eight goals scored in the Championship this season, fewer than any other side (5 for, 3 against).
  • Only Leeds and West Brom (14 points) have won more away points in the Championship this season than QPR (12 points).
  • Leeds' past four home league wins have all been 1-0 wins - prior to this, only four of their previous 25 home league wins had been 1-0 victories.
  • QPR's Ebere Eze has been involved in 10 Championship goals this season (6 goals, 4 assists) - one more than in his previous two seasons combined (6 goals, 3 assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom147612617927
2Preston1474327161125
3Leeds14743178925
4Swansea147431813525
5Sheff Wed147341810824
6Bristol City146622219324
7Fulham146532314923
8QPR147252426-223
9Charlton146442116522
10Nottm Forest136431712522
11Birmingham147161416-222
12Brentford146351812621
13Hull145452020019
14Cardiff144641920-118
15Millwall144641619-318
16Derby144641620-418
17Blackburn144371721-415
18Wigan144371219-715
19Luton144282125-414
20Huddersfield143471621-513
21Reading133371419-512
22Middlesbrough142661117-612
23Stoke1422101325-128
24Barnsley141581227-158
View full Championship table

