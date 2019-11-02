Scottish Premiership
Hamilton15:00Ross County
Venue: Fountain of Youth Stadium

Hamilton Academical v Ross County

Follow live radio & text coverage here from 14:00 GMT

Hamilton's Brian Easton, Blair Alston, Marios Ogkmpoe and Aaron McGowan sat out the midweek defeat by Aberdeen and are unlikely to be ready to return.

Ross County defender Tom Grivosti will be assessed ahead of the game after picking up a foot knock in the 4-0 defeat by Rangers on Wednesday night.

Hamilton goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams: "The guys might be young but they are ready to step up, which they showed on Wednesday."

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell: "Arguably Hamilton is a club of a similar size to ourselves. So that becomes an even bigger emphasis to see how we respond from the defeat [to Rangers]."

Did you know? Ross County are winless in their last five Scottish Premiership games (D3 L2), since winning back to back matches in the competition in September.

Saturday 2nd November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic119113472728
2Rangers119113372628
3Motherwell116141816219
4Aberdeen115331414018
5Kilmarnock115241010017
6Livingston113441515013
7Ross County113441223-1113
8St Johnstone112451124-1310
9Hibernian111641222-109
10Hamilton112361020-109
11Hearts111551015-58
12St Mirren11227511-68
