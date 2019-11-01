Aston Villa v Liverpool

Jack Grealish, Villa's joint-leading scorer this season, is set to start after overcoming a minor injury

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has a sore calf and may not be considered fit enough to start against Liverpool.

Forward Keinan Davis faces a month out because of a hamstring problem, while Jota will return to training on Monday, two weeks after a hernia operation.

Naby Keita is a doubt for Liverpool because of a calf strain, while Joel Matip's knee injury will keep him out for several more weeks.

Mo Salah, who was withdrawn late on against Spurs as a precaution, is fit.

Manager Jurgen Klopp may opt to rest Fabinho, who is one yellow card from triggering a suspension which would rule him out against Manchester City next week.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: A dress rehearsal for the Carabao Cup quarter-final that may never happen. What should definitely happen is a call up into the England spotlight and a centre-stage role for Jack Grealish.

He's in the form of his life, now mature enough to handle England.

Liverpool will be wary of him as they defend a 27-match unbeaten league run ahead of the massive meeting with Manchester City.

The Reds are chasing their first title since 1990 when Villa pushed them close all the way to the last month.

All three clubs on 28 points by this stage have won the title. Liverpool should win this, especially if Villa fade in the second half in customary style.

But Grealish may have other ideas.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith on Jack Grealish's injury: "He's still a little bit sore but he believes he's in contention to start, and he wants to.

"The thing for me is to make a decision on whether he's fit enough to start - we're up against the current champions of Europe and you need all 11 players to be physically right to go and produce on the day."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "We play so many games. Everyone tries to fit the Carabao game in and you think 'wow!'

"There are a lot of yards and miles to run yet. We have created the basis, points wise. Now we just think about Aston Villa - a good team, unlucky start, but now they have the results."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Villa played all right against Manchester City last week, but still ended up being beaten 3-0.

I just have a feeling we might be saying similar things about their performance against Liverpool after the final whistle on Saturday, and with a similar outcome too.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won five successive league matches away to Villa - their best run in this fixture - scoring 13 goals and only conceding one.

Aston Villa's solitary Premier League victory in the past 18 meetings at home came in May 2011 (D5, L12).

They have only scored five goals in their last 17 Premier League home fixtures against the Reds.

Liverpool's 6-0 victory at Villa Park in the 191st and most recent encounter, in February 2016, is their record score against the Villans.

Aston Villa

Dean Smith's side could go unbeaten in five successive Premier League home matches for the first time since November 2014 to January 2015.

However, Villa have lost 15 of their past 16 league fixtures against established top-six opposition, drawing the other game versus Manchester City four years ago.

Thirteen of the 16 goals conceded by Villa this season have come after half-time.

They would be third in the table, and eight points better off, based on first-half scores.

Aston Villa have the division's joint-sixth best goalscoring record, with 15 goals, but only the current bottom three have conceded more often.

Liverpool