West Ham United v Newcastle United

Newcastle forward Andy Carroll is fit for the trip to West Ham, where he had a seven-year spell.

TEAM NEWS

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere will miss out against Newcastle because of a groin problem.

Michail Antonio, who has been injured since August, could be available after the international break.

Newcastle forward Andy Carroll is fit to face his former club West Ham after overcoming a groin injury.

The game comes too soon for injured trio Matt Ritchie, Fabian Schar and Florian Lejeune, while Sean Longstaff begins a three-match ban.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@bbcjohnmurray: West Ham and Newcastle's most recent successes were rousing home victories over Manchester United. However, last weekend both went in front at home but ended up with unsatisfying 1-1 draws.

For West Ham it means a run of five matches without a victory in all competitions. Having taken only one point from their last two fixtures at the London Stadium, the pressure will be on them to win this one against a limited Newcastle side.

Steve Bruce's team has scored only seven goals in their 11 league and cup matches this season. That is why he has challenged his players to pose a greater threat to the opposition. It remains open to question as to whether they're capable of doing that.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini: "I may have never lost a match against Newcastle United, but I don't think the statistics are important to win the game.

"Newcastle have played a lot of difficult games against the big teams. Results show that, no matter who we play, we must anticipate a tough game."

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce on the lack of goals: "It's an issue we have worked on in the training ground. They are smashing them in from all angles on the training ground. When the real ball comes out [on match days] it is a different story.

"The [front] three are all still settling in. Maybe Almiron has had longer than Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin. Yes, we are aware of it and we have to improve on it but I think we will get there."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

We know what to expect from Newcastle - they will come to London Stadium and try to park the bus.

Steve Bruce's side cannot really do anything else, because they offer such little threat going forward - which is why I am backing West Ham, despite their poor form.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Tommy O'Dell from rock band DMA

Newcastle are the opponents Pellegrini has won the most Premier League matches against (7).

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham completed the league double over Newcastle last season for the first time in 20 years, winning 3-0 away and 2-0 at home.

They could equal their longest top-flight winning streak in this fixture: three matches from 1998 to 1999.

West Ham United

Their winless run could stretch to five league games on Saturday. That last happened as part of an eight-match streak between October and December 2017.

Manuel Pellegrini's side haven't gone three home matches without a victory since the beginning of last season.

West Ham have only managed three victories in their past 24 Premier League matches played in November (D10, L11).

The Hammers have dropped an unrivalled nine points from winning positions in the Premier League this season.

Their seven most recent league goals have all been scored with left-footed shots.

Newcastle United