Manchester City v Southampton

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola is aiming for a third successive Premier League win

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City are expected to make several changes from their midweek Carabao Cup tie, with Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva expected to return.

Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko and midfielder Rodrigo remain sidelined by injuries.

Southampton have been boosted by the availability of Nathan Redmond and Sofiane Boufal, who have recovered from knocks, but Ryan Bertrand is suspended.

Cedric and Moussa Djenepo should be fit to return next weekend.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: There was Southampton improvement when these two met on Tuesday; of course, there had to be.

Discipline returned, with an obvious focus on sitting deep and keeping City out as best they could. All things considered, a 3-1 defeat in the Carabao Cup was 'okay'.

More of the same and then some more is now required from Saints players, with the heat undoubtedly on boss Ralph Hasenhuttl if they take another tonking.

Ominously, that's what happened in this fixture on this very weekend last season, with City winning 6-1.

It was a victory that cut the gap to leaders Liverpool to seven points - with 18 games still to play. That might be ominous too.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on the 9-0 loss to Leicester City: "It has never happened [before] that I lost a game like this.

"It is very challenging but this is why we are here.

"It's not an easy job, it never is, and in such moments it's even more important that you be a strong manager and look for the right decisions.

"After 9-0 there is no more discussion necessary. Everybody knows that in that way it cannot continue."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Pep Guardiola will pick a stronger team this time, and I think Manchester City will win by a bigger margin than their 3-1 victory in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Prediction: 4-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are on a club record five-game winning streak versus Southampton in the Premier League.

After winning their first Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium in 2004, Southampton have only earned one point from their subsequent eight visits.

Saints have not kept a clean sheet in this fixture since a goalless draw at St Mary's 15 years ago.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won four of their past five Premier League matches, and nine of the last 10 in all competitions.

They have scored 13 goals in the last four victories and are the Premier League's top scorers this season with 32 goals.

City haven't lost a home league game against a side starting the day in the relegation zone since November 2008 (W24, D3).

Just one of City's last 40 Premier League games has finished in a draw (W33, L6).

Raheem Sterling has scored 13 goals in 14 appearances in all competitions, the most of any Premier League player.

Sterling has not lost in any of the 43 league games in which he has scored for City (W41, D2).

Kevin De Bruyne has provided nine top-flight assists this season, five more than any other player.

The Belgian can become the first player ever to reach double figures for assists after 11 Premier League matches of a season.

Southampton