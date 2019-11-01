Brighton & Hove Albion v Norwich City

Leandro Trossard set up Brighton's winning goal last weekend on his return from an eight-week injury lay-off

TEAM NEWS

Summer signing Leandro Trossard is in contention to start for Brighton after impressing as a substitute last weekend on his return from a groin problem.

Shane Duffy is fit, and Aaron Mooy is available after a one-match ban.

Norwich full-back Jamal Lewis has recovered from illness, while Tim Krul and Ralf Fahrmann are both fit again.

Ibrahim Amadou and Todd Cantwell are injury doubts, and winger Onel Hernandez could miss out as he awaits the birth of his child.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@JohnRodercomm: Brighton will inevitably start as favourites to win this game, given Norwich's poor away form so far this season.

Norwich have managed a solitary point and goal in their five games away from Carrow Road, while Brighton have scored six times in their past two home matches.

There's no doubt this is a huge fixture for both sides. Brighton want to continue the momentum to keep them away from the bottom three, while Norwich desperately need points to do likewise.

It would help the Canaries if talisman Teemu Pukki is able to rediscover his goalscoring touch.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter: "Last weekend showed we could find a solution when it got tough.

"It was a dramatic game, we had a bit of luck but a lot of belief - the third was a really good goal and I'm delighted for the players, they're enjoying their football."

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke: "It's never easy to go through a tough period. Footballers are sensitive and can struggle with self confidence, but we have many reasons for struggling.

"We know we'll be in a much better position when our defensive options are fully fit.

"We're not just waiting for players to come back to attack the league. It's even more important to gain a few points now, so we're still greedy and highly motivated."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton will definitely fancy their chances against this Norwich team - yes, their win over Everton was assisted by VAR, but they are a team who create a lot of chances.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Tommy O'Dell from rock band DMA

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton's only victory in the past nine meetings was by 5-0 in the most recent encounter on the south coast, three years ago (D1, L7). Glenn Murray scored a hat-trick in that Championship fixture.

Norwich had won their previous four away games in this fixture.

This will be the first top-flight meeting between the sides since May 1983, when Norwich won 2-1 at Carrow Road.

Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls have earned back-to-back league victories at the Amex Stadium, as many as they had in their previous 15 attempts. They have only once won three Premier League home games in a row - 18 months ago.

Brighton could score three goals or more in three successive home league games for the first time since March 2011, when they were in League One.

Albion have lost 15 Premier League matches in 2019, more than any other team.

Neal Maupay has scored in three consecutive Premier League home fixtures. The only Brighton player to do so in four is Glenn Murray last December.

Norwich City