Bournemouth v Manchester United

Anthony Martial scored as Manchester United earned their first league win in five games last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe could make changes after his side's failure to score in their past three games.

Dan Gosling is back in training but not yet ready to return, while David Brooks, Charlie Daniels and Junior Stanislas remain sidelined.

Manchester United will monitor Victor Lindelof, Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire, who all suffered apparent injuries in the EFL Cup win at Chelsea.

Paul Pogba's ankle problem is likely to keep him sidelined until December.

Only Crystal Palace had as few goalscorers prior to the latest round of games

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth won their first Premier League game against Manchester United, beating them 2-1 in 2015, but are winless in the seven subsequent meetings, losing six times.

United's 2-0 defeat in an FA Cup third-round tie in 1984 is the only time they have failed to score in the 16 competitive fixtures between the sides.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth could go four Premier League matches without a goal for the first time.

The Cherries have won just two of their past 11 home league matches (D5, L4), and have drawn three of their five games at the Vitality Stadium this season.

They have lost 24 of their last 28 league games versus sides from the established top six, winning the other four.

Callum Wilson has hit 69% of his shots on target in this season's Premier League, the highest ratio of any player with 10 or more attempts on goal.

Manchester United