Watford v Chelsea

Watford forward Isaac Success is available again and could feature for the first time since August

TEAM NEWS

Forward Isaac Success is available again but Watford still have a host of injury absentees for Saturday's visit of Chelsea.

Captain Troy Deeney is ruled out, along with the likes of Etienne Capoue, Danny Welbeck and Tom Cleverley.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is set to return to training but the visit of Watford might come too soon.

Manager Frank Lampard could revert to the side that beat Burnley, having made six changes in the EFL Cup.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Watford are still winless in the league, but at least it looks like they've tightened things up at the back lately.

A defence that leaked 20 goals in the first seven league games of the season has now only conceded one in the last three.

They'll need to show stubborn resolve in this one too against the Premier League's highest scorers on the road.

Wednesday's EFL Cup defeat by Manchester United at Stamford Bridge ended a seven-match winning run for Chelsea, who are aiming for a fifth straight away win in the Premier League this weekend.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Head coach Quique Sanchez Flores on Watford's injury issues: "We need to talk about the solutions. The players who are not really ready right now, they're not the solutions.

"I love Troy Deeney, all of you know how is my relationship with Deeney, he helps the team when he's on the pitch, but right now he's not here, so it's not a solution for me."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am sure Watford will get their first win of the season soon, but I very much doubt they will get it this weekend.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Tommy O'Dell from rock band DMA

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have only won two of the 12 Premier League meetings, and two of the last 21 encounters in all competitions (D5, L14).

The 12 Premier League meetings have featured 40 goals.

Watford

Watford could fail to win their first 11 games of a league campaign for the first time.

They are already the first team to fail to win any of their opening 10 games to a Premier League season on two occasions, having previously done so in 2006-07.

They are winless in nine Premier League home matches, drawing four and losing five.

Watford have only scored one goal in their past five games in all competitions.

Gerard Deulofeu's 24 shots without scoring this season is a Premier League-high.

Chelsea