Solihull Moors v Dagenham & Redbridge
-
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bromley
|19
|10
|6
|3
|34
|23
|11
|36
|2
|Halifax
|19
|11
|2
|6
|27
|21
|6
|35
|3
|Yeovil
|18
|11
|1
|6
|31
|20
|11
|34
|4
|Harrogate
|19
|9
|5
|5
|25
|20
|5
|32
|5
|Barrow
|18
|10
|1
|7
|33
|24
|9
|31
|6
|Torquay
|19
|9
|4
|6
|34
|28
|6
|31
|7
|Notts County
|19
|8
|6
|5
|30
|18
|12
|30
|8
|Woking
|19
|7
|7
|5
|27
|25
|2
|28
|9
|Solihull Moors
|18
|8
|3
|7
|26
|19
|7
|27
|10
|Dag & Red
|18
|7
|6
|5
|21
|21
|0
|27
|11
|Dover
|18
|8
|3
|7
|24
|25
|-1
|27
|12
|Hartlepool
|18
|7
|5
|6
|25
|24
|1
|26
|13
|Boreham Wood
|19
|7
|4
|8
|26
|22
|4
|25
|14
|Maidenhead United
|19
|7
|4
|8
|23
|20
|3
|25
|15
|Barnet
|19
|6
|7
|6
|25
|25
|0
|25
|16
|Eastleigh
|19
|6
|7
|6
|21
|24
|-3
|25
|17
|Stockport
|18
|7
|4
|7
|20
|27
|-7
|25
|18
|Chesterfield
|18
|5
|6
|7
|23
|28
|-5
|21
|19
|Fylde
|18
|5
|5
|8
|23
|33
|-10
|20
|20
|Aldershot
|19
|5
|4
|10
|17
|24
|-7
|19
|21
|Sutton United
|18
|3
|7
|8
|18
|24
|-6
|16
|22
|Wrexham
|19
|3
|7
|9
|21
|29
|-8
|16
|23
|Ebbsfleet
|19
|4
|4
|11
|26
|36
|-10
|16
|24
|Chorley
|19
|1
|10
|8
|13
|33
|-20
|13