Wrexham will assess captain Shaun Pearson and striker JJ Hooper as they welcome National League leaders Bromley to the Racecourse.

Both players missed Tuesday's 1-0 loss at Torquay United, a defeat which leaves Dean Keates' side 22nd in the table.

Bromley are unbeaten in their last three games and are a point clear of second placed FC Halifax Town.

The sides drew 2-2 in last season's corresponding fixture.