Arbroath v Alloa Athletic
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|11
|8
|0
|3
|25
|12
|13
|24
|2
|Ayr
|11
|7
|0
|4
|23
|15
|8
|21
|3
|Dundee
|12
|6
|3
|3
|18
|16
|2
|21
|4
|Inverness CT
|11
|6
|2
|3
|19
|12
|7
|20
|5
|Arbroath
|11
|4
|2
|5
|9
|13
|-4
|14
|6
|Dunfermline
|11
|3
|4
|4
|13
|13
|0
|13
|7
|Queen of Sth
|11
|3
|4
|4
|10
|10
|0
|13
|8
|Morton
|12
|4
|1
|7
|16
|27
|-11
|13
|9
|Alloa
|11
|2
|4
|5
|11
|20
|-9
|10
|10
|Partick Thistle
|11
|2
|2
|7
|14
|20
|-6
|8