Peterhead v Raith Rovers
-
- From the section Scottish League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|11
|6
|3
|2
|25
|15
|10
|21
|2
|East Fife
|11
|5
|6
|0
|20
|11
|9
|21
|3
|Falkirk
|11
|5
|4
|2
|20
|5
|15
|19
|4
|Airdrieonians
|11
|5
|2
|4
|15
|15
|0
|17
|5
|Dumbarton
|11
|5
|2
|4
|15
|17
|-2
|17
|6
|Clyde
|11
|4
|4
|3
|17
|16
|1
|16
|7
|Montrose
|11
|4
|1
|6
|16
|20
|-4
|13
|8
|Forfar
|11
|3
|1
|7
|9
|16
|-7
|10
|9
|Peterhead
|11
|2
|3
|6
|11
|21
|-10
|9
|10
|Stranraer
|11
|1
|4
|6
|12
|24
|-12
|7