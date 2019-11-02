Brechin City v Edinburgh City
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|10
|8
|1
|1
|31
|12
|19
|25
|2
|Edinburgh City
|10
|7
|1
|2
|22
|13
|9
|22
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|10
|7
|1
|2
|16
|8
|8
|22
|4
|Elgin
|10
|3
|3
|4
|14
|12
|2
|12
|5
|Annan Athletic
|9
|3
|3
|3
|9
|15
|-6
|12
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|10
|3
|3
|4
|11
|18
|-7
|12
|7
|Queen's Park
|10
|2
|3
|5
|9
|15
|-6
|9
|8
|Albion
|10
|2
|2
|6
|14
|22
|-8
|8
|9
|Stirling
|10
|1
|4
|5
|5
|9
|-4
|7
|10
|Brechin
|9
|2
|1
|6
|8
|15
|-7
|7