Sam French: Stevenage sign Derby County goalkeeper on loan

Sam French graduated to Derby's Under-23 squad this season

Stevenage have signed goalkeeper Sam French on an emergency loan from Championship club Derby County.

The 18-year-old was named on the bench for Saturday's League Two game with Morecambe, while Paul Farman serves a one-match ban.

French will also be with Boro for their midweek EFL Trophy game against Fulham's Under-21 side.

French was a member of Derby's Under-18 Premier League-winning side last season, making 24 appearances.