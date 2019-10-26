Bayern Munich 2-1 Union Berlin: Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record

No player has scored more goals than Lewandowski in 2019

Robert Lewandowski became the first Bundesliga player to score in his club's first nine matches of the season as Bayern Munich went top of the table with a 2-1 win over Union Berlin.

The Poland striker scored his 19th goal of the season early in the second half to double Bayern's advantage, after Benjamin Pavard's first-half opener.

Sebastian Polter pulled a goal back for Union Berlin but Bayern held on.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund went third after a goalless draw with Schalke

Bayern's win moves them one point above Freiburg, who moved up to second after beating RB Leipzig 2-1. Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg can return to the top two places if they win their games on Sunday.

Robert the record-breaker

This year, no other player has scored more goals for their club than Lewandowski, with this latest strike taking his tally for 2019 to 37 in as many appearances. That is more than Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

The winner against Union Berlin beats the previous Bundesliga scoring record set by current Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored in each of the first eight games of the 2015-16 season.

In total, the 31-year-old has scored 19 goals in his 14 appearances in all competitions this campaign, including in each of Bayern's past 13 games. His only blank came in the 2-0 defeat by Dortmund in the German Super Cup back on August 3.

He even scored a hat-trick for Poland in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Latvia earlier this month.