Hibernian: Paul Heckingbottom 'feels pressure' but feels wins are coming

Hibernian were pegged back from 2-0 up to draw 2-2 with Ross County in Saturday's contest

Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom "feels the pressure" but insists his side are "only a couple of results away" from resurrecting their season.

The Leith outfit shipped a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at home to Ross County on Saturday, leaving them 11th in the Scottish Premiership.

It was the sixth time in 10 league matches this term that Hibs have surrendered winning positions.

"I'm not going to take any positives out of the game," the head coach said.

"But I also know we're only a couple of results away from changing things."

Hibs looked well on course for their first league win since the opening day on 3 August when second-half goals from Daryl Horgan and Scott Allan gave them a commanding advantage.

But former Easter Road striker Brian Graham bent home a wonderful County goal before Joe Chalmers blasted in a leveller in the final minute of normal time.

Heckingbottom, in charge since February, propelled Hibs from eighth to fifth last term but has come under fire after the underwhelming early months of the campaign.

"You feel the pressure, course you do, pressure to get results," he told BBC Scotland after serving the second match of a two-game touchline ban. "It focuses you, makes you more determined, more driven.

"Speaking to the players in there, you can't hide away from it. Not a chance. You have to face it, work even harder, push, push, push. That's what myself and the staff will be doing.

"There's one way out of it - wins. That's it."

Hibs have now let leads slip in their past five league games, and the Englishman suggested his players' mindsets were to blame for that poor recent trend.

"It goes to 2-2, all of a sudden it's us pressing," Heckingbottom added. "It shows it's a mentality thing, that's what it is. It's not a lack of energy, it's a mentality thing.

"It's a build-up. It's fuelling its own momentum. It's something we have to address.

"There's only one way to stop it - win. You can't hope for it to happen, get 2-0 up and think, 'Blow the whistle', you've got to keep driving and doing what you're doing."