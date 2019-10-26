Scottish Cup: Broxburn United and Penicuik Athletic down League Two giants

From the section

Broxburn United continued their superb debut season in the Scottish Cup with a 3-0 victory over League Two side Stenhousemuir to advance to the third round.

Second-half goals from Craig Stevenson, Ryan Baptie and Sean Stewart confirmed a comfortable victory for the East of Scotland side after a 1-1 draw at Central Park.

Fellow amateur side Penicuik Athletic also overcame the odds against a League Two side with a 3-0 win over Stenhousemuir.

Two goals from Scott McLean - including a 90th minute penalty - earned Annan Athletic a win over league rivals Brechin City.

Highland side Formartine United overcame Lowland opponents Gala Fairydean 2-1, with a late own goal from Lewis Grant deciding the tie.

Elsewhere, Coatbridge side Albion Rovers blew away Lowland League strugglers Fort William with a comfortable 5-0 win at Claggan Park.

BSC Glasgow face Lochee United on Sunday to conclude the round, with the winner set to face East Fife in the third round.