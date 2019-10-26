Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Athletic Club 0.
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Athletic Bilbao: Saul Niguez and Alvaro Morata send Atletico second
Atletico Madrid climbed to second in La Liga, level on points with leaders Barcelona, by beating Athletic Bilbao at Wanda Metropolitano.
Saul Niguez put the hosts ahead after 28 minutes before Alvaro Morata, on loan from Chelsea, converted Angel Correa's cross inside the six-yard box.
The win is Atletico's first for a month in the league after three consecutive draws.
They move from sixth to second, a point clear of third-placed Real Madrid.
Barcelona and Real Madrid have both played a game fewer and do not play this weekend because their El Clasico meeting was postponed.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 23Trippier
- 18Felipe
- 22Hermoso
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 6Koke
- 5Partey
- 8SaúlBooked at 42mins
- 11LemarSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 77'minutes
- 10CorreaBooked at 44minsSubstituted forHerreraat 66'minutes
- 9MorataSubstituted forDiego Costaat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 4Arias
- 14Llorente
- 16Herrera
- 19Diego Costa
- 20Machín Pérez
- 32Riquelme
Ath Bilbao
- 1SimónBooked at 83mins
- 21CapaSubstituted forDe Marcosat 79'minutes
- 3Núñez
- 4Martínez
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 14García Carrillo
- 8López
- 10Muniain
- 22GarcíaBooked at 72mins
- 11CórdobaSubstituted forGómezat 56'minutes
- 9WilliamsSubstituted forAdurizat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Álvarez
- 6San José
- 12Larrazabal
- 13Herrerín
- 18De Marcos
- 19Gómez
- 20Aduriz
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 59,211
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Athletic Club 0.
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Iker Muniain (Athletic Club).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Íñigo Martínez.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Íñigo Martínez.
Unai López (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).
Ibai Gómez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid).
Booking
Unai Simón (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Unai Simón (Athletic Club).
Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Yuri (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Óscar De Marcos replaces Ander Capa.
Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo replaces Thomas Lemar.
Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Felipe (Atlético de Madrid).
Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).
Booking
Raúl García (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.
Attempt missed. Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dani García.
Hand ball by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Aritz Aduriz replaces Iñaki Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Diego Costa replaces Álvaro Morata.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Héctor Herrera replaces Ángel Correa.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 2, Athletic Club 0. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
Attempt missed. Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Iñaki Williams with a headed pass.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Íñigo Martínez.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Ibai Gómez replaces Iñigo Córdoba.
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Unai Núñez.
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Partey.