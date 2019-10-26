Atletico Madrid 2-0 Athletic Bilbao: Saul Niguez and Alvaro Morata send Atletico second

Morata's goal was his first in La Liga since the opening day of the season

Atletico Madrid climbed to second in La Liga, level on points with leaders Barcelona, by beating Athletic Bilbao at Wanda Metropolitano.

Saul Niguez put the hosts ahead after 28 minutes before Alvaro Morata, on loan from Chelsea, converted Angel Correa's cross inside the six-yard box.

The win is Atletico's first for a month in the league after three consecutive draws.

They move from sixth to second, a point clear of third-placed Real Madrid.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both played a game fewer and do not play this weekend because their El Clasico meeting was postponed.