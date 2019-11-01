Charlton Athletic v Preston North End

Jonathan Leko missed the West Brom game as it was against his parent club

Sunday's Championship game will come too soon for Charlton striker Lyle Taylor, according to boss Lee Bowyer.

Joint-top scorer Taylor is out of a brace after a knee injury but not ready to return, while Jonathan Leko is back after he missed the West Brom game.

Preston could welcome back defender Ben Davies after he missed the Blackburn win with an ankle problem.

Josh Harrop, Tom Clarke and Louis Moult are all unavailable as they continue their recovery from injury.

Match facts