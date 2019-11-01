Charlton Athletic v Preston North End
Sunday's Championship game will come too soon for Charlton striker Lyle Taylor, according to boss Lee Bowyer.
Joint-top scorer Taylor is out of a brace after a knee injury but not ready to return, while Jonathan Leko is back after he missed the West Brom game.
Preston could welcome back defender Ben Davies after he missed the Blackburn win with an ankle problem.
Josh Harrop, Tom Clarke and Louis Moult are all unavailable as they continue their recovery from injury.
Match facts
- Charlton and Preston haven't faced each other in a league game since February 2016, with Preston winning 2-1 at Deepdale.
- Preston are looking to win three consecutive league games against Charlton for the first time since September 1931.
- Charlton forward Macauley Bonne has found the net in five of his six Championship starts for the Addicks, netting five goals.
- Alex Neil's only previous match against Charlton came in February 2015 with Norwich City, winning 3-2 against an Addicks side managed by Guy Luzon.
- Only Huddersfield Town (131) have had fewer shots in the Championship this season than Charlton (133).
- Preston forward Tom Barkhuizen has been involved in five goals in his last four league games (4 goals, 1 assist).