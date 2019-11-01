Championship
Charlton12:00Preston
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Preston North End

Jonathan Leko
Jonathan Leko missed the West Brom game as it was against his parent club
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 GMT on Sunday

Sunday's Championship game will come too soon for Charlton striker Lyle Taylor, according to boss Lee Bowyer.

Joint-top scorer Taylor is out of a brace after a knee injury but not ready to return, while Jonathan Leko is back after he missed the West Brom game.

Preston could welcome back defender Ben Davies after he missed the Blackburn win with an ankle problem.

Josh Harrop, Tom Clarke and Louis Moult are all unavailable as they continue their recovery from injury.

Match facts

  • Charlton and Preston haven't faced each other in a league game since February 2016, with Preston winning 2-1 at Deepdale.
  • Preston are looking to win three consecutive league games against Charlton for the first time since September 1931.
  • Charlton forward Macauley Bonne has found the net in five of his six Championship starts for the Addicks, netting five goals.
  • Alex Neil's only previous match against Charlton came in February 2015 with Norwich City, winning 3-2 against an Addicks side managed by Guy Luzon.
  • Only Huddersfield Town (131) have had fewer shots in the Championship this season than Charlton (133).
  • Preston forward Tom Barkhuizen has been involved in five goals in his last four league games (4 goals, 1 assist).

Sunday 3rd November 2019

  • CharltonCharlton Athletic12:00PrestonPreston North End

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom147612617927
2Preston1474327161125
3Leeds14743178925
4Swansea147431813525
5Sheff Wed147341810824
6Bristol City146622219324
7Fulham146532314923
8QPR147252426-223
9Charlton146442116522
10Nottm Forest136431712522
11Birmingham147161416-222
12Brentford146351812621
13Hull145452020019
14Cardiff144641920-118
15Millwall144641619-318
16Derby144641620-418
17Blackburn144371721-415
18Wigan144371219-715
19Luton144282125-414
20Huddersfield143471621-513
21Reading133371419-512
22Middlesbrough142661117-612
23Stoke1422101325-128
24Barnsley141581227-158
