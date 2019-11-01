Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Wilfried Zaha scored twice as Crystal Palace beat Leicester 4-1 in February, a result which cost then-Foxes boss Claude Puel his job

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita could return after missing the last two games with a groin injury.

Andros Towsend is a major doubt with a muscle problem, while Mamadou Sakho and Connor Wickham remain unavailable.

Leicester are likely to name the same team which won 9-0 at Southampton, recording the biggest away victory in top-flight history.

The Foxes, who made nine changes for the midweek EFL Cup win at Burton, are without long-term absentee Matty James.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Leicester sitting third in the Premier League table will probably have raised fewer eyebrows than Crystal Palace being in sixth - but both sides will be delighted with how the first 10 games have gone.

For Palace, the key has been being tough to beat. They don't score too many - but that might come when Wilfried Zaha gets back to his best, and when (or if) Christian Benteke's long drought ends.

Scoring is obviously not much of an issue for Leicester - Jamie Vardy has six in his last four games, James Maddison four in five in all competitions, Youri Tielemans three in three and Ayoze Perez got a hat-trick in the last league outing.

So good has Leicester's start been that they have more points now than at this stage of the 2016 title-winning season.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson, who has confirmed he is in talks over a contract extension: "I just read today or heard today that Donald Trump, who is a little bit older than I am [by one year], is planning to stay on as President of the United States for the next five years.

"With respect, this is an important job I have here but not as important as being the leader of the free world.

"I must say I don't wake up every morning thinking how old I am. I don't feel 72, no-one is going make me feel 72 or make me feel like I am too old. The day may come when I feel that way and it certainly hasn't happened yet."

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, asked about his team's poor record at Selhurst Park: "As long as there's green grass and posts, it doesn't matter where the game is. We go there to win.

"They [Palace] have got an outstanding manager who I've got a huge amount of respect for. The team is coached extremely well and they have some outstanding players."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The way I'd expect this game to go should suit the Eagles - Roy Hodgson's side are not as good when they have to force things, but Leicester will come and attack them.

Palace are well organised and like to sit deep and break forward. I think they will get some joy from doing that on Sunday.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won four successive games against Leicester, scoring 13 goals and conceding just one.

The only previous occasion in which Palace have won five successive top-flight matches against a particular opponent was versus Wimbledon between 1989 and 1991.

Crystal Palace

Just three of Palace's 10 league goals this season have come before half-time, with only one of those from open play.

This will be Palace's fourth consecutive top-flight game against a side starting the day in the top five of the table.

Saturday's match will be Palace's 200th Premier League home fixture.

Wilfried Zaha has scored four top-flight goals versus Leicester, more than against any other side, and has netted in each of the last three meetings.

Zaha has won 16 Premier League penalties since August 2014, a joint-high with Leicester's Jamie Vardy.

Jordan Ayew has four goals in his last eight Premier League games, compared to just three in his previous 32 appearances.

Leicester City