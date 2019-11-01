Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Yerry Mina started Everton's first nine league games this season before injuring his knee against West Ham

TEAM NEWS

Everton will monitor defender Yerry Mina, who was forced off against Watford in midweek because of an ongoing knee problem.

Winger Bernard is out after damaging knee ligaments last weekend, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains sidelined.

Tottenham left-back Danny Rose serves a one-game ban after accumulating five yellow cards.

Jan Vertonghen's hamstring problem will be monitored, while Erik Lamela again misses out because of a thigh injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Iandennisbbc: For a manager under the microscope, Marco Silva can feel aggrieved he is unable to show three straight wins to those who analyse Everton's recent form.

The controversial VAR decision last week was a significant turning point in their defeat by Brighton, which has kept them hovering above the relegation zone.

Silva remains under scrutiny and certainly the pressure would have intensified had Everton not progressed to the last eight of the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Some have also questioned Mauricio Pochettino this season, with Spurs struggling to find any consistency as they underachieve.

Despite reaching the Champions League final, Tottenham's overall form in 2019 has been patchy. But they have a good record against Everton as they seek to end their alarming away form by claiming three league points on the road for the first time since January.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Everton manager Marco Silva: "We have not achieved the results we want [this season] and taken what we deserve. The last game is clear of that but football is about results.

"We need to change it as you can't have two faces - one when you play at home and one completely different away."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "We need to be positive, feeling that positivity makes us believe we can beat any team. At the moment we struggle a little bit in our confidence.

"The most important is how we are going to finish, it's not nice to see you in the middle of the table but that is a reality we need to accept.

"If you don't accept the reality you are going to struggle. In our mind we know very well that we need time, to be strong, be solid and start to win because that is going to be the best thing for us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham did not do very much wrong when I saw them lose 2-1 to Liverpool at Anfield last Sunday.

Keeping Everton out is not such a difficult task and, although Spurs have not been at their best recently, I still think they should have too much for the Toffees.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are unbeaten in their past 13 league games against Everton (W7, D6), equalling their longest undefeated sequence against the Toffees in the top flight.

Everton last beat Spurs in December 2012, when Nikica Jelavic and Steven Pienaar scored late goals to earn a 2-1 victory.

The Toffees lost 6-2 to Spurs at Goodison Park last season and 3-0 the year before - they have never lost three consecutive top-flight home games against a particular opponent by at least a three-goal margin.

The last time Tottenham met Everton with both sides starting the day in the bottom half of the table was in April 2004, when David Moyes' Everton beat David Pleat's Spurs 3-1 at Goodison Park.

Everton

Everton have conceded 16 league goals this season, a tally exceeded only by the bottom three prior to the weekend.

They have lost five of their past six top-flight matches.

The Toffees have won seven of their last nine Premier League home games, and have kept clean sheets in seven of 10.

Everton are winless in all 21 Premier League matches under Marco Silva when they have conceded the opening goal, losing 18 of those games.

Theo Walcott netted in both games against Tottenham last season and has six league goals in total against them, his joint-highest figure versus a particular club.

Tottenham Hotspur