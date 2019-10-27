Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland is set to become the first country in Europe to ban children from heading a football in games, following new evidence linking the game with dementia. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has urged Scottish football chiefs to help the Old Firm's Europa League hopes by giving them Sunday night fixtures. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara attracting interest from the Premier League with Brighton and Crystal Palace ready to make offers for the Finland international in January. (Daily Mail)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon reveals he's had heart-to-heart talk with Greg Taylor over the former Kilmarnock full-back's lack of playing time. (Sun)

Paul Heckingbottom insists he'll fight on as Hibs head coach after watching his side fall to within a point of the bottom of the Premiership table after throwing away a two-goal lead against Ross County. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Defender Filip Helander is hoping for more game time at Rangers as he declares his midweek performance in Porto his best performance. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits he kept looking for flaws in impressive summer signing Hatem Abd Elhamed, given the modest £1.6m transfer fee for the Israel defender. (Sunday Mail)

In-form striker Sam Cosgrove is desperate to give Celtic a European hangover and finally kill off painful memories of his disastrous Aberdeen debut. (Sun)

Captain Scott Brown says Celtic are 'fresh and ready' for today's Aberdeen clash after a gruelling win over Lazio on Thursday. (Sun)

Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi says he would take a shock first start at Ibrox in his stride after walking out in front of 75,000 at the Africa Cup of Nations in June. (Sun)