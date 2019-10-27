Aberdeen 0-4 Celtic: Derek McInnes 'embarrassed' by defeat

Jeremie Frimpong, 18, scored as Celtic routed Aberdeen 4-0

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes was left "embarrassed" by Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Celtic at Pittodrie.

It was the Dons biggest home loss since May 2016 when Ross County triumphed by the same scoreline.

All of the goals came in the first half," with McInnes telling BBC Scotland: "I expect more from my team.

"I put my team out there to be an extension of me. I want my team to have far more personality, certainly be far stronger in terms of challenges."

Aberdeen had just one shot at goal in the 90 minutes as they again lost heavily to Old Firm opponents, having being hammered 5-0 at Ibrox last month.

"We know Celtic at their best can still beat us, they've got good players, but by God they knew it today," said McInnes.

"They knew in those forward areas they could do what they wanted. For me that's really disappointing and not good enough. I'm embarrassed by the first-half goals and the nature of the performance.

"You can't defend that performance. For [Odsonne] Edouard to be able to get a throw-in 45 yards out and then amble his way to goal is ridiculous. I expect better, I expect a better mentality, I expect far more aggression to stop that happening.

"We shipped four awful goals. The incisiveness and the speed of Celtic unnerved our players. The only way to combat that is by getting closer and showing no fear. During the game we were miles away."

Edouard opened the scoring on 10 minutes, with Jeremie Frimpong, James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi also on target in a one-sided contest.

"Craig Bryson, a proper person coming onto the pitch (as a half time replacement), at least you can hear him," added McInnes. "He's talking, he's organising, but I think Celtic's efforts on Thursday night [2-1 win over Lazio] maybe had a bigger part to play than anything that we did in the second half."