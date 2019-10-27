Match ends, Granada CF 1, Real Betis 0.
Granada go top of La Liga with 1-0 win over Real Betis
-
- From the section European Football
Granada went to the top of La Liga with victory over Real Betis.
The Andalusian club, who were promoted from the second tier in the summer, took advantage of El Clasico being postponed to move up from sixth to top with 20 points from 10 games.
Former Betis player Alvaro Vadillo scored the only goal with a close-range finish from Carlos Fernandez's pass.
Granada are one point above Barcelona, Real Sociedad - who beat Celta Vigo 1-0 on Sunday - and Atletico Madrid.
Champions Barcelona could go back to the top on Tuesday if they beat Real Valladolid, with a full set of La Liga fixtures during the week.
Granada have never won a major trophy in their 86-year history, going closest when they lost the 1958-59 Spanish Cup final to Barcelona. Their highest La Liga finish is sixth, on two occasions in the 1970s.
Line-ups
Granada
- 1Dantas da Silva
- 16Díaz
- 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 6Sánchez
- 15Neva
- 21HerreraBooked at 24minsSubstituted forEtekiat 60'minutes
- 4Gonalons
- 7VadilloSubstituted forSoldadoat 74'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 12Azeez
- 23MachísBooked at 9mins
- 24FernándezSubstituted forMartínezat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Martínez Sánchez
- 5Martínez
- 8Eteki
- 9Soldado
- 11Köybasi
- 13Escandell
- 20Ramos
Real Betis
- 1Robles
- 22Leite de Souza Junior
- 23Mandi
- 4FeddalBooked at 45minsSubstituted forIglesiasat 78'minutes
- 6PedrazaSubstituted forMoreno Loperaat 72'minutes
- 3García FernándezBooked at 12minsSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 72'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 11Tello
- 10Canales
- 8FekirBooked at 29mins
- 18Guardado
- 16Morón
Substitutes
- 5Bartra
- 9Iglesias
- 12da Silva Júnior
- 15Moreno Lopera
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 31Marín
- 37Gutiérrez
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 18,985
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Granada CF 1, Real Betis 0.
Attempt missed. Darwin Machís (Granada CF) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rui Silva.
Foul by Aissa Mandi (Real Betis).
Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).
Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sergio Canales (Real Betis) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).
Attempt missed. Darwin Machís (Granada CF) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Roberto Soldado.
Attempt missed. Emerson (Real Betis) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Joaquín.
Álex Moreno (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).
Cristian Tello (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).
Attempt missed. Cristian Tello (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Sergio Canales (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Domingos Duarte (Granada CF).
Booking
Joaquín (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
Joaquín (Real Betis).
(Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. José Antonio Martínez replaces Carlos Fernández.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Borja Iglesias replaces Zouhair Feddal.
Attempt blocked. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roberto Soldado (Granada CF).
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Roberto Soldado replaces Álvaro Vadillo.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Víctor Díaz.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Álex Moreno replaces Alfonso Pedraza.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Joaquín replaces Javi García.
Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).
Attempt blocked. Darwin Machís (Granada CF) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Víctor Díaz.
Attempt blocked. Alfonso Pedraza (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Carlos Neva.
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Alfonso Pedraza.
Attempt missed. Ramón Azeez (Granada CF) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Emerson.