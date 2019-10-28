Premier League stats: Liverpool and Mohamed Salah continue to dominate Spurs

Sunday's defeat means Tottenham have not won in nine away Premier League games against Liverpool

Another trip to Anfield - and another journey home without victory.

Tottenham are really beginning to hate their trips to face Liverpool, while Mohamed Salah will be starting to wish he could play them every week.

Meanwhile, are Arsenal getting any better under Unai Emery? And exactly how did Manchester United reach 2,000 Premier League goals?

BBC Sport takes a look at the weekend's key Premier League statistics.

Reds maintain dominance over Spurs

Second-half strikes from Salah and Jordan Henderson ensured Tottenham's miserable winless league run at Anfield goes on.

The north London club have now gone nine games without a win at Liverpool, while a 4-1 defeat at Wembley in October 2017 is the Reds' only loss in the past 14 Premier League games against Spurs.

And, always keen to get in on the act against Spurs, Salah's decisive penalty saw the Egyptian grab his seventh goal in nine games against Mauricio Pochettino's side in all competitions.

Given their form on the road, though, it's perhaps no surprise that Pochettino's men did not improve on their record on Sunday.

Spurs are now without a win in their past 11 Premier League away games. They last won away at Fulham on 20 January. They have only previously had to wait that long when they went 14 games without victory almost 19 years ago.

Away record since 23 Feb Games played Won Drawn Lost Win percentage Tottenham 11 0 2 9 0% Burnley 10 1 4 5 10% Watford 10 1 2 7 10% Wolves 12 2 5 5 16.7% Brighton 11 2 3 6 18.2% Everton 11 2 3 6 18.2% Man Utd 10 2 3 5 20%

Unbeaten league leaders Liverpool, meanwhile, have now won their past 12 home league games.

Only Manchester City, with a win percentage of 83.3%, come close over that period - while Arsenal (63.6%), Leicester (61.5%) and Tottenham (61.5%) are the only others to win more than 60% of home matches since Liverpool's 100% home run began on 1 February.

Liverpool have, in the process, extended their unbeaten home record to a whopping 45 league games.

Another stat shows that the resilient Reds have won their last six at Anfield when they have conceded the first goal. In fact, they have recovered to avoid defeat from that position on the last 10 occasions.

Are Arsenal improving under Emery?

Defeat by Sheffield United, evading a humiliating Europa League defeat by Vitoria Guimaraes courtesy of two excellent Nicolas Pepe free-kicks, and then throwing away a two-goal lead to draw with Crystal Palace.

It has been far from the most satisfying week for Arsenal and manager Unai Emery.

The bigger picture shows that after 10 matches in 2019-20 - Emery's second season in charge - Arsenal have earned six points fewer than they had accumulated by this stage last season.

Although the Gunners have conceded just one more (14) than last term (13), they have scored nine fewer goals (15) than the 24 that helped them to seven wins from their opening 10 fixtures in Emery's debut season at Emirates Stadium.

Their expected goals (xG) value of 14.02, however, is rather similar to that of last season (14.24) - suggesting the Gunners' front players overperformed in front of goal at the beginning of last term.

Their tally of 16 points, which leaves them fifth in the early standings, is their lowest return from 10 games since they recorded 15 at the beginning of the 2012-13 campaign.

They have also scored the fewest goals at this stage since that same season seven years ago - despite registering more shots (132) than at this point last season (123).

Man Utd hit 2,000

Scott McTominay's opener in Manchester United's 3-1 win over Norwich on Sunday saw the club to become the first to reach 2,000 goals in the competition, 10 games into its 28th season.

But how did they get there?

Lots of right-footed goals, a few left-footed efforts, a smattering of headers and some unspecified "others", apparently.

United have scored a whopping 85% of their 2,002 goals from inside the penalty area, including 108 from the penalty spot, and 284 from outside the box.

They have converted 1,112 at Old Trafford, while Newcastle's St James' Park (45) and Everton's Goodison Park (45) are their joint highest free-scoring away days.

Unsurprisingly, then, they have scored the most against Everton (100) and Newcastle (97) - while West Ham (94) and Tottenham (91) have also conceded a fair few.

United's top five contributors - Wayne Rooney (183), Ryan Giggs (109), Paul Scholes (107), Ruud van Nistelrooy (95) and Andrew Cole (93) - represent 29% of the club's overall haul.

There also appears to be some weight behind the fabled 'Fergie time' factor, inspired by the perceived ability of Sir Alex Ferguson's teams to force a result in the dying moments.

The 13-time Premier League winners convert the majority of their goals in the second half of games (1,114), but they have actually scored almost a quarter (22.45%) of their goals in the final 15 minutes of matches - including stoppage time.

A weekend for hat-trick heroes

The Premier League had three hat-trick heroes this weekend. Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez contributed six of Leicester's record-equalling nine goals against Southampton, while Chelsea's Christian Pulisic announced his arrival in England with the first treble of his career.

Vardy and Perez are the first pair to score hat-tricks for one side in the same Premier League match since Jermaine Pennant and Robert Pires did so for Arsenal in 2003 - and that also came at the expense of poor Southampton.

Having scored three times for Newcastle against Southampton in April, Perez also became the first player to score back-to-back hat-tricks against the same team since Luis Suarez for Liverpool against Norwich City in 2012.

And Pulisic's showing against Burnley means Chelsea now boast Premier League goalscorers from 36 different countries.

To wrap up, we're going to give you six minutes to name them all.