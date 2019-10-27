Atalanta hit seven against Udinese

Two of Atalanta's three Serie A victories by a six-goal margin have been against Udinese

Atalanta recorded their joint-biggest Serie A victory ever as they thrashed Udinese, with Luis Muriel scoring a hat-trick.

The visitors led through Stefano Okaka before Josip Ilicic's equaliser.

Udinese's Nicholas Opoku was then sent off for conceding a penalty which Muriel scored and Ilicic made it 3-1 before half-time.

Muriel scored twice more, including a penalty, with Mario Pasalic and 17-year-old debutant Amad Traore scoring.

It equalled Atalanta's most emphatic top-flight win, following a 7-1 victory over Triestina and 6-0 over Udinese, both in the 1950s.

The last time Udinese conceded seven in a Serie A game was in 1959 - 7-0 to AC Milan.

Champions League side Atalanta, who are third in the table, have scored 28 Serie A goals after nine games. The last side to score more at that stage was AC Milan in 1992-93.