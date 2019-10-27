Match ends, Atalanta 7, Udinese 1.
Atalanta hit seven against Udinese
-
Atalanta recorded their joint-biggest Serie A victory ever as they thrashed Udinese, with Luis Muriel scoring a hat-trick.
The visitors led through Stefano Okaka before Josip Ilicic's equaliser.
Udinese's Nicholas Opoku was then sent off for conceding a penalty which Muriel scored and Ilicic made it 3-1 before half-time.
Muriel scored twice more, including a penalty, with Mario Pasalic and 17-year-old debutant Amad Traore scoring.
It equalled Atalanta's most emphatic top-flight win, following a 7-1 victory over Triestina and 6-0 over Udinese, both in the 1950s.
The last time Udinese conceded seven in a Serie A game was in 1959 - 7-0 to AC Milan.
Champions League side Atalanta, who are third in the table, have scored 28 Serie A goals after nine games. The last side to score more at that stage was AC Milan in 1992-93.
Line-ups
Atalanta
- 95Gollini
- 2Toloi
- 4Kjaer
- 19DjimsitiBooked at 26minsSubstituted forMalinovskiyat 52'minutes
- 33HateboerBooked at 88mins
- 15de Roon
- 88Pasalic
- 21Castagne
- 10GómezSubstituted forBarrowat 65'minutes
- 72IlicicSubstituted forTraoreat 77'minutes
- 9Muriel
Substitutes
- 8Gosens
- 11Freuler
- 13Arana Lopes
- 17Piccoli
- 18Malinovskiy
- 31Rossi
- 41Ibañez da Silva
- 57Sportiello
- 79Traore
- 99Barrow
Udinese
- 1Musso
- 50Nascimiento Franca
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 4OpokuBooked at 32mins
- 12Sema
- 38Mandragora
- 8JajaloSubstituted forSouza Silvaat 84'minutes
- 10de PaulSubstituted forFofanaat 63'minutes
- 3Caetano de Souza SantosBooked at 74mins
- 15Lasagna
- 7OkakaSubstituted forPussettoat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sierralta
- 6Fofana
- 11Souza Silva
- 17Nuytinck
- 18ter Avest
- 23Pussetto
- 27Perisan
- 30Nestorovski
- 72Barak
- 87De Maio
- 88Andrade
- 91Teodorczyk
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atalanta 7, Udinese 1.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Simon Kjaer.
Attempt blocked. Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Lasagna.
Booking
Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Hans Hateboer (Atalanta).
Ken Sema (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
Attempt blocked. Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskiy.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Walace replaces Mato Jajalo.
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 7, Udinese 1. Amad Diallo Traore (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marten de Roon.
Attempt missed. Seko Fofana (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Attempt saved. Seko Fofana (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Lasagna with a headed pass.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Simon Kjaer.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Amad Diallo Traore replaces Josip Ilicic.
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 6, Udinese 1. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Samir (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
VAR Decision: Penalty Atalanta.
Penalty Atalanta. Luis Muriel draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Samir (Udinese) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marten de Roon.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
Offside, Atalanta. Ruslan Malinovskiy tries a through ball, but Timothy Castagne is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Musa Barrow (Atalanta) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Pasalic.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Musa Barrow replaces Alejandro Gómez.
Foul by Simon Kjaer (Atalanta).
Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Seko Fofana replaces Rodrigo de Paul.
Hand ball by Ken Sema (Udinese).
Attempt saved. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Rodrigo Becão.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Juan Musso.
Attempt saved. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Luis Muriel.
Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Timothy Castagne.
Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Marten de Roon.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Ruslan Malinovskiy replaces Berat Djimsiti.
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 5, Udinese 1. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez.
Attempt missed. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rafael Tolói.