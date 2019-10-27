PSG 4-0 Marseille: Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi on target for hosts

Icardi joined PSG on-loan from Inter Milan

Paris St-Germain took advantage of Nantes' defeat against Monaco on Friday by thrashing Marseille to move eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Mauro Icardi reacted quickest to sweep in after his initial header was saved by Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.

The on-loan Inter Milan striker took his tally to seven for the season by heading in from close range.

Kylian Mbappe tapped in from Angel di Maria's cutback and the same duo combined to complete a swift counter.

PSG could have had a fifth when Icardi and Mbappe once again linked up in the box but the Frenchman shot wide before being replaced in the 71st minute by Edinson Cavani.

Defender Thiago Silva later made an excellent block in the box to ensure PSG's 12th clean sheet in all competitions this season.