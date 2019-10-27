German Bundesliga
B Mgladbach4Frankfurt2

Borussia Monchengladbach 4-2 Eintracht Frankfurt: Gladbach go back to top of table

Marcus Thuram scoring Borussia Moenchengladbach's first goal against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Marcus Thuram's fifth goal of the season put Borussia Moenchengladbach ahead after 28 minutes

Borussia Monchengladbach returned to the top of Bundesliga with a 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Marcus Thuram and Oscar Wendt put Gladbach 2-0 up before Danny da Costa brought Frankfurt back into the game early in the second half.

Nico Elvedi restored the home side's two-goal lead only for Martin Hinteregger to set up a tense finish.

Denis Zakaria's late goal sealed the win, lifting Marco Rose's side a point clear of Bayern Munich at the summit.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg missed the chance to go second after a goalless draw at home to second-bottom Augsburg, though the point was enough to climb above Borussia Dortmund into fourth.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 27th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach96121991019
2Bayern Munich953124111318
3Freiburg95221710717
4Wolfsburg9450115617
5B Dortmund94412011916
6RB Leipzig94321710715
7Schalke9432149515
8B Leverkusen94321413115
9Frankfurt94231614214
10Hoffenheim94231113-214
11Hertha Berlin93241516-111
12Werder Bremen92431519-410
13Mainz93061019-99
14Düsseldorf92161016-67
15Union Berlin9216915-67
16Köln9216919-107
17Augsburg91441021-117
18Paderborn91171122-114
View full German Bundesliga table

