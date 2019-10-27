Borussia Monchengladbach 4-2 Eintracht Frankfurt: Gladbach go back to top of table

Marcus Thuram's fifth goal of the season put Borussia Moenchengladbach ahead after 28 minutes

Borussia Monchengladbach returned to the top of Bundesliga with a 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Marcus Thuram and Oscar Wendt put Gladbach 2-0 up before Danny da Costa brought Frankfurt back into the game early in the second half.

Nico Elvedi restored the home side's two-goal lead only for Martin Hinteregger to set up a tense finish.

Denis Zakaria's late goal sealed the win, lifting Marco Rose's side a point clear of Bayern Munich at the summit.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg missed the chance to go second after a goalless draw at home to second-bottom Augsburg, though the point was enough to climb above Borussia Dortmund into fourth.