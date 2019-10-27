Six former players added to Scotltish football's hall of fame

John Robertson was one of six former players to be inducted into Scottish football's hall of fame

Inverness CT boss John Robertson was one of six former players to be inducted into Scottish football's hall of fame on Sunday night.

Robertson finished his playing career as Hearts' all-time leading scorer with 214 goals.

Colin Stein and Tommy McLean, who won the European Cup Winners Cup with Rangers in 1972, also made it.

They were joined by Aberdeen striker Joe Harper, Celtic's Patsy Gallacher and Dundee United's Paul Sturrock.

Stein commanded the first six-figure player transfer between two Scottish clubs when Rangers paid Hibernian £100,000 for his services in 1968.

He scored one of Rangers' three goals against Dynamo Moscow as they lifted the ECWC.

Team-mate McLean had spells at Kilmarnock, Rangers and Motherwell. He helped Killie win the Scottish First Division in 1965, before earning a further 10 domestic honours at Ibrox.

As manager, he led Motherwell to the 1991 Scottish Cup, defeating brother Jim's Dundee United in the final.

Harper is best remembered for his two spells at Aberdeen between 1969 and 1972, and again in 1976-1981, where he became the club's record goal scorer. He managed to win all three domestic trophies while at the Dons.

He also holds the unique accolade of scoring a hat-trick for Hibernian in the 1974 Scottish Cup final but still ending up on the losing side.

Nicknamed "The Mighty Atom", Patsy Gallacher signed for Celtic in 1911 and stayed for 14 years, making 464 appearance and scoring 195 goals.

He won six league titles, four Scottish Cups and four Glasgow Cups. One of his most famous moments came during the 1925 Scottish Cup Final when he scored by somersaulting over the goal line with the ball between his feet.

Paul Sturrock spent his entire playing career with Dundee United, and in 385 appearances he scored 109 goals, winning the club's only league title to date in 1983 and scoring in both League Cup final wins in 1979 and 1980.