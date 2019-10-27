SWPL: Celtic Women beat Rangers to close gap on second place

Celtic have defeated Rangers in all three SWPL clashes this season

Celtic Women have now defeated Old Firm rivals Rangers in all three SWPL games this season after they posted a 3-0 win at the Hummel training centre.

Sarah Ewens, Josephine Giard and Katherine Smart all scored as Celtic closed the gap on second-placed Hibernian to three points, having played a game less.

Hibs lost 3-1 at home to champions Glasgow City.

City had already claimed their 13th title in a row in midweek.

It was a dramatic end at Ainslie Park, with Hibs thinking they had equalised in the 86th minute only for the goal to be ruled out for an apparent foul in the build-up. Two minutes later their misery was compounded when Jordan McLintock scored City's third.

The win for Scott Booth's side will give them a huge confidence boost ahead of Thursday's visit of Brondby in the last 16 of the Champions League as they bid to defend a 2-0 first-leg lead.

They also meet Hibernian again on 24 November in the Scottish Women's Cup final.

Frustration in promotion race

In SWPL 2, no-one was able to take the initiative in the battle to be promoted to the top-flight.

Rachel Walkingshaw's goal with 20 minutes to go salvaged a draw for leaders Hearts away to Kilmarnock.

But Hamilton Accies head coach Gary Doctor was left lamenting a disappointing second half from his side after they let slip two late goals to Dundee United to draw 2-2, leaving them still three points behind Hearts.

That means Hearts could secure promotion next week should they beat Glasgow Girls and Hamilton failed to win at home to St Johnstone.

