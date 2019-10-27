Paul Pogba not expected back until December after ankle injury

Pogba has made six appearances for United this season

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to be out until December because of an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old France international, who rejoined United for £89m in 2016, has been out since the draw with Arsenal at the end of September.

"I don't think we'll see Paul before December," United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. "He'll be out a while.

"He needs time to fully recover. Probably it will be December before we can see him."