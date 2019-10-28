Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Cluj, Dundee

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is considering signing Gary O'Neil, who was released by Bolton Wanderers this summer, or Youssouf Mulumbu, who left Celtic following a loan spell with Kilmarnock, after injuries forced him to play defenders Greg Leigh and Zak Vyner in central midfield in recent weeks. (Scottish Sun)

Cluj head coach Dan Petrescu, whose side are in the same Europa League group as Celtic, has criticised his own club, saying he and his players are still waiting for agreed financial bonuses for the European games. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic and Scotland boss Gordon Strachan has revealed that he does not get involved in "signings, transfers and team selections" in his role as Dundee's technical director, as he concentrates on the club's youths and their coaches. (Evening Times)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admits he could remove right-back James Tavernier from penalty duties after the captain's latest miss against Motherwell. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers centre-half Filip Helander says Sunday's 2-1 win over Motherwell was probably the Glasgow side's worst performance of the season - coming days after their best in a 1-1 Europa League draw away to Porto. (Scottish Sun)

Ross County striker Brian Graham says Easter Road was "like a morgue" as his current side came from two goals down to draw with his former one, Hibernian, on Saturday. (The Times, print edition)