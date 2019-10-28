Nikos Karelis: Brentford striker out with 'serious' knee injury

Nikos Karelis was stretchered off in first-half stoppage time against Millwall

Brentford striker Nikos Karelis will be out for a "significant" time after suffering a serious knee injury, the Championship club have confirmed.

The Greece international, 27, went off in the Bees' win over Millwall on 19 October - his first start for the club - and will have surgery next month.

Karelis joined Brentford on a one-year deal in August after leaving Belgian side Genk earlier in the summer.

He has made four appearances for Thomas Frank's 13th-placed side.

Brentford face London rivals QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Monday.