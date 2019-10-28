Egypt recall Mohamed Salah after his international rest

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah was rested for Egypt's recent international friendly win over Botswana

Egypt head coach Hossam El Badry recalled Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah to his latest squad for November's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

El Badry agreed to rest Salah for the 1-0 friendly win over Botswana earlier this month.

The Pharaohs begin their 2021 Nations Cup campaign against visiting Kenya on 14 November before travelling to face Comoros four days later.

There is a also a recall for forward Mahmoud Abdul Monem 'Kahraba' for the first time since the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Kahraba is currently in Portugal playing for Aves and has managed one goal in four matches for them this season.

The coach has also included four new faces from local teams - Al Ahly's Mahmoud Wahed, Marwan Hamdi of Wadi Degla, Pyramids' Mohamed Farouk and Ahmed 'Zizo' Sayed, who plays for Zamalek.

Egypt Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Awad (Zamalek), Mohamed Bassam (Al Gaish).

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Ragab Bakar (Pyramids), Mohamed Hani (Al Ahly), Mohamed Hamdi (Pyramids), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek), Rami Rabia (Al Ahly), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion, England) ,Baher Elmohamed (Al Ismaily), Ayman Asharf (Al Ahly), Abdullah Gomaa (Zamalek), Mahmoud Wahed (Al Ahly)

Midfielders: Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Amr Solyia (Al Ahly), Hamdi Fathi (Al Ahly), Omar Gaber (Pyramids), Mohamed El Neny (Beskitas, Turkey), Abdullah Al Saied (Pyramids), Mohamed Magdi Afsha (Pyramids), Hussien Al Shahat (Al Ahly), Ahmed 'Zizo) Sayed Zezo (Zamalek), Mohamed Farouk (Pyramids), Islam Issa (Pyramids),

Forwards: Hossam Hassan (Smouha), Marwan Hamdi (Wadi Degla), Ahmed Gomaa (Al Masry), Ahmed Hassan Kouka (SC. Braga, Portugal). Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (Aston Villa, England), Mahmoud Abdel Monem Kahraba (Aves, Portugal), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England)