Franck Ribery tweets apology for pushing official after Fiorentina defeat

Franck Ribery (left) has scored twice in nine appearances since joining Fiorentina

French midfielder Franck Ribery has apologised for pushing an assistant referee, which resulted in a red card, after Fiorentina's 2-1 defeat by Lazio.

The 36-year-old, substituted in the 74th minute, had his altercation with Matteo Passeri as he remonstrated with officials after the final whistle.

The ex-Bayern Munich player explained he was "upset", with the match decided by a controversial 89th minute goal.

"I apologise to my team-mates, to the coach, to the fans," Ribery tweeted.

"I apologise also to Mr Passeri because at the end of the game I was very upset and I hope he can understand what was my mood."

Fiorentina claimed that the move which led to Lazio's winner, scored by Ciro Immobile, began with a foul by Jordan Lukaku on their winger Riccardo Sotil.

The club wanted to know why referee Marco Guida did not review the incident on the pitchside monitor and chose only to consult VAR officials.

"Why didn't he go and have a look?" asked Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella.

"It's very serious if the referee does not have a look in a key episode.

"We all stood around for four minutes waiting for the VAR to say if he should see it or not. If he'd only gone and looked at it, it would've been a minute or two longer, but at least we'd all be sure."

Ribery joined the Serie A club on a free transfer in the summer following 12 years at Bayern.