Hibs 'put wheels in motion' for Josh Taylor visit - Robbie Stockdale

Assistant manager Robbie Stockdale is looking forward to a visit from "inspirational" boxing champion Josh Taylor as Hibs struggle for form.

Taylor unified the IBF and WBA super-lightweight titles with a stirring win over Regis Prograis on Saturday.

A Hibs fan, the 28-year-old has spoken of his ambition to stage a fight at the club's Easter Road stadium.

"We've already put the wheels in motion to get him down to the training ground," said Stockdale.

"We'd love to meet him and have a chat. It's an inspiration isn't it? I think his dream is to have a fight at Easter Road.

"If you don't use things like that as a boost, you're foolish.

"For him to reach the top of such a difficult profession is absolutely fantastic and me and Paul are really looking forward to meeting him."

Manager Paul Heckingbottom is under mounting pressure, with Hibs just one point off the bottom of the Premiership after 10 games.

Incredibly, Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Ross County was the sixth league outing in which they have led but failed to win.

"Everybody is hurting," said former Scotland full-back Stockdale. "It's another situation where we should have won the game but we didn't.

"It's extremely frustrating but the one thing you have to do is try to put it right and we've got a really good opportunity to do that on Wednesday (at home to Livingston).

"As long as it carries on happening, it almost snowballs. We just need to find a way to win."