Chris Hussey: Cheltenham Town full-back extends Robins stay until 2021

Chris Hussey has scored twice for Cheltenham Town since joining the Robins in the summer of 2018

Cheltenham Town full-back Chris Hussey has signed a contract extension to stay with the League Two club until 2021.

The 30-year-old left wing-back signed on a two-year deal from Sheffield United last summer and has penned a one-year extension with the Robins.

"In my opinion he is the best left-back in the league," said boss Michael Duff.

"He's a good defender but he helps us with his quality and delivery going forward - [he has] a number of assists already from dead balls and open play."

Hussey is the fourth player to extend his stay at Cheltenham recently after captain Ben Tozer, forward George Lloyd and defender Sean Long also signed new deals.

Cheltenham, third in League Two, entertain Gloucestershire rivals Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.