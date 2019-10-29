Bulgaria fans' racism: Racist abuse of England players leads to stadium ban

Bulgaria have been ordered to play two matches behind closed doors - one suspended for two years - for their fans' racist abuse of England players in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

England's 6-0 win in Sofia was stopped twice and could have been abandoned, but the visitors chose to play on.

The hosts already had a partial stadium closure for that match on October 15 because of previous racist behaviour.

Bulgaria have also been fined 75,000 euros (£65,000) by Uefa.

Aleksander Ceferin, the president of European football's governing body, said following the match against England that the "football family and governments" needed to "wage war on the racists".

The Bulgaria fans' behaviour included Nazi salutes and monkey chants.

After the game, both the president of the Bulgaria Football Union (BFU), Borislav Mihaylov, and Bulgaria manager Krasimir Balakov resigned.

Authorities in Bulgaria have identified 16 suspects and made 12 arrests since the match.

Four people were fined and given two-year bans, with others remaining under investigation.

In 2015, Croatia were docked a point from their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign after fans marked a swastika on their pitch for a game against Italy, which was behind closed doors.