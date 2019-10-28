Darren Randolph: Republic of Ireland goalkeeper 'confident' of making vital Denmark clash - McCarthy

Randolph has missed Middlesbrough's last two games with a thigh problem

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has said that goalkeeper Darren Randolph is 'confident' of overcoming his injury in time for their Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate last week claimed Randolph was a doubt for the game with a thigh injury.

The Republic will seal their Euro 2020 spot with a win over the Danes at the Aviva Stadium on 18 November.

"Darren is hopeful at this point in time," McCarthy told the FAI website.

"The Denmark match is three weeks away still and Darren is confident that he has enough time on his side to get over the injury and play for us in the game that can get us to the Euros.

McCarthy also played down the absences of Glenn Whelan and Shane Duffy at the weekend.

Whelan did not feature for Hearts while Duffy missed Brighton's 3-2 win over Everton.

"Glenn was left out of the Livingston game to rest him with Hearts playing so many games at present while I spoke to Shane (Duffy) and he missed the Everton game as a precaution," said McCarthy.

"He got a kick on his calf in training and they felt it was better not to take a chance on involving him for that one but he says he will be fine for us."

Parrott and Connolly could start New Zealand game - McCarthy

McCarthy also says Brighton's Aaron Connolly and Tottenham striker Troy Parrott have a 'real chance' of starting the Republic's friendly against New Zealand on 15 November.

Connolly earned his first two Republic caps during the Georgia-Switzerland double-header while Parrott has impressed for Stephen Kenny's Under-21s.

"Aaron did really well again for Brighton in a striker role," added McCarthy.

"It was the sort of game where he didn't get a lot of the ball but everything that he did do was very good and he won the penalty for their second goal just before he went off by getting right in behind the defender.

"Like Aaron, Troy Parrott has a real chance of starting against New Zealand and like everyone else in Ireland, I am looking forward to seeing him working with the senior squad and playing at this level."