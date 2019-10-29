Hearts manager Craig Levein not put off VAR by 'teething problems' in England

Arsenal had a third goal controversially disallowed following VAR intervention in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace

Hearts manager Craig Levein says Scottish football can benefit from the VAR controversies plaguing the Premier League, by implementing the technology once its "teething problems" are fixed.

Levein remains in favour of VAR despite its use in England's top flight this season being dogged by problems.

And he believes it would improve Scottish referees' stature in Europe.

"It's good that they are testing it for us, so when we get it we know what we are doing," Levein said.

"It's interpretation isn't it? I think that's the problem [In England]. I hear they are maybe going to alter it slightly and let the referee use the pitch-side monitor.

"They will get it right in England at some point and we can just copy them."

Levein previously voiced his backing for VAR over full-time officials as a way to improve Scottish football.

And the Hearts boss, whose side seek a first win in five league games when they visit St Johnstone on Wednesday night, says Scottish referees are "being left behind" by the failure to implement it in the Premiership.

"Because we don't have VAR in this country, our best referees don't get some of the bigger matches" he said.

"It's unfair on them and I also think VAR helps the referees' situation, it's just teething problems [in England just now].

"The better the experience for the referees, the better they become. We want to try and raise the level of everything. Managers, players, referees in Scotland. I think it will come at some point and we will make that leap."