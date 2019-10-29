Lionesses: Toni Duggan returns to England squad for Germany & Czech Republic friendlies

Toni Duggan (left), Ellen White and Georgia Stanway could all play for England in the upcoming friendlies

Toni Duggan is back in the squad for England's friendlies against Germany and the Czech Republic but fellow forward Fran Kirby misses out again.

Atletico Madrid striker Duggan, 28, was ruled out of England's previous two games with a thigh injury.

Ellen White and Georgia Stanway will train with the 21-strong squad in a bid to prove their fitness.

The Lionesses play Germany at a sold-out Wembley on 9 November and are away to the Czech Republic on 12 November.

Chelsea's Kirby, 26, has been left out to manage a knee problem.

"Toni has worked hard after coming out of the World Cup frustrated as she couldn't give her best - she now has her mojo back but now she has big competition on the left-hand side, with Beth Mead our best player last time out," manager Phil Neville said.

"The best thing for Fran is for her to continue her recovery work at Chelsea.

"She had a slight knock and setback just before the start of the season and hasn't had a consistent run of games and to play for England is a step up from the WSL [Women's Super League] and you have to be 100% fit."

Manchester City striker White, who has not played for England since the World Cup where she was joint top scorer, has been sidelined with a knee injury since August, which required surgery.

The 30-year-old came on as a substitute for the Blues in their WSL 1-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

White's City team-mate Stanway, 20, has been absent with a hamstring injury she suffered playing for her club in the Champions League in September.

Neville added: "We haven't named Ellen or Georgia in the squad because they have been out for so long and we want to see how they progress this week.

"They both want to be involved in the Germany game and for Ellen it is a big boost for us as everything she touched in the summer turned to gold."

Chelsea defender Mille Bright, 26, also returns to the fold after pulling out of the previous national squad for games against Brazil and Portugal because of injury.

A record 80,000 tickets have been sold for the match at Wembley.

"This is going to be a momentous occasion in the history of women's football in England," Neville said.

"I hope we can make it an annual event at Wembley - that's the dream.

"On my recent travels around Europe to watch my players I can tell you that what's happening in England is attracting huge admiration from other nations."

England Lionesses squad to play Germany and Czech Republic

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck, Carly Telford

Defenders: Millie Bright, Rachel Daly, Lucy Bronze, Abbie McManus, Steph Houghton (C), Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes

Midfielders: Bethany England, Jordan Nobbs, Jill Scott, Lucy Staniforth, Keira Walsh, Leah Williamson

Forwards: Toni Duggan, Beth Mead, Lauren Hemp, Nikita Parris, Jodie Taylor

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC in 2019, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.