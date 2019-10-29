Midweek Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

There is a full card of midweek Scottish Premiership fixtures on Wednesday, including a top-four meeting and some vital matchups for the bottom five - now all separated by just two points.

Catch up with the team news and statistics for all six matches and choose your team's preferred XI.

Motherwell v Kilmarnock (Wed, 19:45)

Motherwell will assess full-back Jake Carroll after the Irishman went off with an ankle knock at Ibrox on Sunday. David Devine, Charles Dunne and David Turnbull remain unavailable.

Kilmarnock are sweating on the fitness of central defenders Stuart Findlay and Dario Del Fabro. The pair both suffered hamstring injuries in their win over St Mirren and will undergo scans. Striker Osman Sow remains out with an ankle complaint.

Motherwell assistant manager Keith Lasley: "We have two massive games now at home and it's up to us to use these positives and continue to improve the things that were good. We are going to need another two top performances, Kilmarnock are up to third and are on a really good run."

Kilmarnock defender Stephen O'Donnell: "It's early in the season and if you'd have asked me if we'd have been third after the Connah's Quay game then I'd have said that would be extremely difficult. We've come together well and performed well enough to get wins and points on the board - hopefully we can continue that."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have won both of their last two league trips to Motherwell (both by a 1-0 scoreline) - the home side are winless in five league meetings with Kilmarnock (D1 L4).

Celtic v St Mirren (Wed, 19:45)

Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo is a "major doubt", according to manager Neil Lennon. With Leigh Griffiths still out, Odsonne Edouard is the club's only fully-fit front man. In midfield, Tom Rogic has an inflamed knee and will be monitored, but Olivier Ntcham is back in training after an ankle injury and Ryan Christie returns from his two-match suspension. Christopher Jullien has trained after illness.

St Mirren expect to have defender Gary McKenzie back, while loanee Calum Waters also returns after being forced to sit out the game against parent club Kilmarnock. Tony Andreu and Paul McGinn are expected to brush off knocks they picked up at Rugby Park, while Cody Cooke is pushing for a comeback after a knee injury.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We're nine games into the season so it's way too early to predict how the season is going to pan out, but at the minute we're playing well and it's important to just keep that momentum going."

St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky: "It is a great experience for everyone to play at Celtic Park. You have to concentrate every single second, every single minute. We know that our defensive work is good and will be better and better so we will keep working."

Did you know? Edouard has been directly involved in six goals across his last two league appearances for Celtic (three goals and three assists) - he's been involved in more goals than any other player in the Scottish Premiership this season (12 - eight goals and four assists).

Ross County v Rangers (Wed, 19:45)

Ross County striker Brian Graham is looking for his first league start of the season, after coming off the bench and scoring in the 2-2 draw with Hibs. Nathan Baxter, Iain Vigurs, Callum Morris and Don Cowie are still working their way back to fitness.

Rangers will check on the fitness of Allan McGregor and Brandon Barker. Goalkeeper McGregor landed awkwardly against Motherwell on Sunday and Barker went off with a shoulder injury. Glen Kamara could be back in the squad after illness, but Jordan Jones is still working his way back from a knee injury.

Ross County striker Brian Graham: "We are at home, we have to attack them, put them under pressure. We can't just sit off and let them pick us off because they are good enough to do that."

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister: "[Captain James Tavernier] has come in for wee bits of criticism but he can cope. It goes with the territory. He is a player who is very pivotal and influential in our tactic and discipline. He is a top player."

Did you know? Rangers have scored at least once in each of their last 14 away league games, since a goalless draw at Hibernian in December 2018.

St Johnstone v Hearts (Wed, 19:45)

David Wotherspoon and Murray Davidson have niggles but both midfielders are expected to make the contest. Defender Liam Gordon remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Jamie Walker has a chance to make the Hearts bench - the winger has been missing since August due to a fractured leg. Glenn Whelan, Aidy White and Loic Damour could also feature following injury but Steven Naismith is just behind them in his recovery. Jake Mulraney, Peter Haring, John Souttar, Craig Halkett and Conor Washington remain sidelined.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "We certainly didn't play like a team that haven't had a league victory and were bottom of the table. This is just the start - it is small steps. My concern is to get above Hearts and increase the pressure on them. I expect a tough game."

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "I think it will be a real scrap this year for third downwards. Even though we've been struggling we're nine points off third position - there's a long way to go and we need to improve our league form to give us confidence and enable us to play a bit better."

Did you know? Under Levein, Hearts have only lost one of their 10 top-flight meetings with St Johnstone (W6 D3) and are unbeaten in six (W4 D2), since a 3-1 loss in March 2002 during his first spell.

Hibernian v Livingston (Wed, 19:45)

Hibs midfielder Vykintas Slivka has returned to full training following an ankle break. Defenders Darren McGregor and David Gray are still out.

Livingston will have a late decision on Aymen Souda after appealing against the winger's red card against Hearts - a fast-track hearing is set for Wednesday. Striker Lyndon Dykes is touch and go with an ankle injury, while Nicky Devlin and Scott Pittman are pushing for a return to the squad. Chris Erskine, Cece Pepe and Ibrahima Savane are set to miss out.

Hibernian assistant coach Robbie Stockdale: "We've said before sometimes it [losing leads] hasn't been our doing but on Saturday [against Ross County] it clearly was. Nobody is hurting as much as we are. We feel the pain for the supporters. There is only one way we can get out of it and that is win games."

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "We could have lost the game [against Hearts] with 10 men as we could have got stretched. But the boys were prepared to get hurt and that is what we need every week. You have to put your body on the line and we have to be prepared to do that every week."

Did you know? Hibernian are winless in nine Scottish Premiership games, drawing each of the last four - the last side to draw five consecutive matches in the competition were Hamilton in December 2016.

Hamilton v Aberdeen (Wed, 19:45)

Hamilton will check on the fitness of Blair Alston and Marios Ogkmpoe before their match against Aberdeen. The pair missed Saturday's defeat by St Johnstone with knocks. Midfielder Will Collar is working his way back from a shin injury and goalkeeper Ryan Fulton is a long-term absentee.

Lewis Ferguson and Curtis Main are back from suspension for Aberdeen, and manager Derek McInnes is hopeful of midfielder Craig Bryson being fit to start - he made a substitute appearance against Celtic at the weekend after a month out. Ash Taylor is back training but will not be available, while Scott Wright and Funso Ojo remain long-term absentees.

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice: "The reaction I'm looking for is from my team. Aberdeen's not my concern, their reaction. The reaction from my team to Saturday's result is what I am concentrating on - we scored two goals away from home and normally I'd expect to take something from the game, but we didn't deserve anything from the game if I'm being honest."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "The manner of the goals you lose can take away any confidence. I expect us to be better than the goals we lost at the weekend, more determination, aggression, physicality. The criticism - I totally get it, losing the game in the manner in which we did."

Did you know? At 25 years and 13 days, Hamilton have the youngest average starting XI in the Scottish Premiership.