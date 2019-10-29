South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki points to consistency

South Africa will play Ghana, Sudan and Sao Tome in qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki has said squad consistency is important as he named the 25 players for November's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

As such he has stuck with the majority of the squad that helped him to a debut victory in a friendly against Mali in October for Bafana Bafana's opening 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

South Africa begin their campaign against Ghana in Accra on 14 November and then a home game against Sudan in Soweto three days later.

"It's important to keep that consistency as we also don't have too much (time) to work on things, seeing that we are playing two matches in a space of three days, which also involves significant travelling," he said.

"If it is not broken, why fix it? We have decided to keep the bulk of the team because they already understand what we want to do."

First choice right back Thamsanqa Mkhize, who had to pull out of the 2-1 win over Mali because of an ankle injury, returns along with first choice left back Sifiso Hlanti, who needed knee surgery after playing at the Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

European-based trio Lebo Mothiba, Percy Tau, Bongani Zungu all return after having to withdraw from the Mali match because of injury.

However there is no place for Keegan Dolly, who has seen little game time in Ligue 1 this season at Montpellier.

Ntseki has also recalled speedy winger Aubrey Modiba, who can also cover at right back, and strong midfielder Mothobi Mvala, who also played at the Olympic Games in Brazil in 2016.

South Africa squad:

Goalkeepers: Ricardo Goss (Bidvest Wits), Darren Keet (OH Leuven, Belgium), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Sifiso Hlanti, Thulani Hlatshwayo (both Bidvest Wits), Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Mulomowandau Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City), Buhle Mkhwanazi (Bidvest Wits), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders: Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Modiba (SuperSport United), Thato Mokeke (Cape Town City), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford, England), Mothobi Mvala (Highlands Park), Lebogang Phiri (En Avant Guingamp, France), Thulani Serero (Al Jazira, United Arab Emirates), Percy Tau (Club Brugge, Belgium), Bongani Zungu (Amiens, France), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Forwards: Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City), Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United), Lebohang Mothiba (Racing Strasbourg, France)