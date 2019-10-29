Republic of Ireland: Robbie Brady and Troy Parrott in squad for crunch Denmark game

Parrott has been a regular scorer for Tottenham's reserves but has made only one competitive appearance for the club

Fit-again Robbie Brady and Tottenham striker Troy Parrott have been named in an extended 39-man Republic of Ireland squad for next month's crunch Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

Burnley's Brady has missed all the Republic's recent games because of a rib injury while Parrott, 17, was in a previous squad but remains uncapped.

Mick McCarthy hands a first call-up to QPR defender Ryan Manning.

Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher is also included.

Parrott, Kelleher, Southampton striker Michael Obafemi and Stoke City defender Nathan Collins are among a number of Stephen Kenny's Republic under-21 squad included in the senior squad for the friendly against New Zealand on 14 November and the must-win qualifier against the Danes in Dublin four days later.

Obafemi, 19, made his Republic senior debut in Martin O'Neill's final game in charge against Denmark in Aarhus last November.

A Republic win on 18 November should be enough to secure them a spot at Euro 2020 although McCarthy's side will need a 2-0 victory to qualify if Switzerland pick up only four points from their final two games against Georgia and Gibraltar.

David McGoldrick scored the Republic's late equaliser against Switzerland in September

Fit-again McGoldrick recalled by McCarthy

Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick is included after missing the 0-0 draw in Georgia and the 2-0 defeat by Switzerland because of injury while Southampton forward Shane Long is also recalled after not featuring in the September and October squads.

In McGoldrick's absence, Brighton youngster Aaron Connolly and Luton's James Collins featured in attacking roles in the most recent games but the Sheffield United striker will be expected to be handed a recall against the Danes.

Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark and Blackburn Rovers' Darragh Lenihan are also included in a squad that will be minus skipper Seamus Coleman as he is suspended for the Denmark game.

Regular starter Darren Randolph, despite being an injury doubt, is among five goalkeeping inclusions with Kelleher and Sheffield Wednesday's Keiren Westwood named along with Burton Albion's Kieran O'Hara and Bournemouth's Mark Travers.

"Darren is hopeful that he will be fit for Denmark and he has time on his side," added McCarthy.

"We have to plan for all eventualities however. There is a chance that Caoimhin could play for Liverpool against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday while Keiren got back into the Wednesday team against Leeds last weekend and we will watch him against Blackburn this Saturday."

Parrott set to feature against New Zealand

The Republic manager hinted that Parrott, whose only competitive appearance for Spurs was in a League Cup game against Colchester last month, would be handed a first cap in the New Zealand game.

"It could be the perfect opportunity to have a look at Troy Parrott for example and see how he makes the step-up to senior international football after impressing so many people at underage level with Ireland and Spurs," McCarthy told the FAI website.

"We know what we have to do against Denmark and we will look to the tried and the trusted to win that game but who knows what will happen against New Zealand.

"Maybe someone will take their chance in that match and give me something to think about."

Goalkeepers: Randolph (Middlesbrough), Travers (Bournemouth), O'Hara (Burton Albion - on loan from Manchester United), Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Kelleher (Liverpool)

Defenders: Doherty (Wolves), Christie (Fulham), Egan (Sheffield United), Duffy (Brighton), K Long (Burnley), Stevens (Sheffield United), Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Clark (Newcastle United), Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Manning (QPR), Collins (Stoke City)

Midfielders: O'Dowda (Bristol City), Hourihane (Aston Villa), Cullen (Charlton - on loan from West Ham), Whelan (Hearts), Browne (Preston), Brady (Burnley), McClean (Stoke City), Hendrick (Burnley), McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Judge (Ipswich Town), Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)

Forwards: Connolly (Brighton), McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Collins (Luton Town), Maguire (Preston), Robinson (Sheffield United), O'Brien (Millwall), Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers), Curtis (Portsmouth), Long (Southampton), Obafemi (Southampton), Parrott (Tottenham), Hogan (Stoke City - loan from Aston Villa)