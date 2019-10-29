Kilmarnock: Stephen O'Donnell to hold off on contract decision

Stephen O'Donnell joined Kilmarnock from Luton Town in 2017

Kilmarnock defender Stephen O'Donnell is intending to wait until the end of the season before deciding where his future lies.

The Scotland international right-back is in the final year of his contract and has been offered fresh terms by the Scottish Premiership club.

However, the 27-year-old is minded to keep his options open.

"There's been no progress. My wife is pregnant and I'm focused on that, along with the football," he said.

"Come the end of the season will be when I'll decide probably what I'll do. I'm fortunate enough that Kilmarnock have offered me a contract but just now I'm not quite sure what I'm going to do.

"Just now I'm happy with my situation, I won't be the first or last person to be coming into the last six months of my contract. I've enjoyed my time at Kilmarnock and I'll keep trying to play my best."

The January transfer window would be the last opportunity for Kilmarnock to received a transfer free for O'Donnell.

But the player himself does not expect other clubs to come calling in the new year.

"Look, no-one came in for me in the summer, so I don't see why it will be any different and someone comes in for me in January," he said.

"If it does happen then there is a different question to be asked and we'll need to look at it."